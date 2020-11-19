948 Covid-19 cases, 1,600 recover in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: A total of 1,607 patients recovered from Covid-19 while 948 fresh cases were detected in Telangana on Wednesday. The State’s tally stands at 2,59,776, recoveries at 2,45,293 and active cases stand at 13,068. Meanwhile, the State also saw five deaths, taking the toll to 1,415.

Kerala adds 6,419 new cases

Kerala recorded 6,419 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 7,066 recoveries while 69,394 people are undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll has mounted 1,943 to with 28 deaths.

AP sees 1,236 cases

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,236 infections on Wednesday. The overall recoveries climbed to 8.33 lakh with another 1,696 patients getting cured and active cases stood at 16,516. Meanwhile, nine more Covid-19 patients succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 6,899.

TN reports 1,714 new cases

The State reported 1,714 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday taking the tally to 7,63, 282 and toll to 11,531.