GHMC polls: AIMIM selects 20 candidates in the initial list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittheadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Wednesday, finalised around 20 candidates as part of the first list for the ensuing elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The final list is set to be released on Thursday, after which the party will embark upon a blitzkrieg campaign for the elections on December 1.

Although no official announcement was made by the party as of 10 pm on Wednesday, sources in the party said that around 20 candidates have been declared among insiders as part of the first list. Meanwhile, the party, among insiders, has also declared candidates for divisions like Jambagh, Mehdipatnam, Shastrinagar, Suleimanagar, Pathergatti, Shahalibanda and so on as part of the first list.

For AIMIM, this election is more of a tradition and a question of prestige since it was through a civic body election that the re-branded MIM forayed into electoral politics in the 1960s. Before that the party had been banned after the 1948 police action in Hyderabad.

In 1960s, the party had contested in the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad elections and won 24 seats, emerging as the main Opposition. Since then, AIMIM has never missed participation in a single municipal elections.

No more relief works

Meanwhile, the SEC has disallowed the AIMIM-associated charitable trusts from organising health camps or taking up other relief measures as the MCC is now in place. In the last few months, during the lockdown and Hyderabad floods, these trusts had spent around `11 crore towards relief works. The move comes against the backdrop of the SEC putting a stop to the distribution of the `10,000 flood relief.