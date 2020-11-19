STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GHMC polls: AIMIM selects 20 candidates in the initial list

In 1960s, the party had contested in the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad elections and won 24 seats, emerging as the main Opposition.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM ticket aspirants near the party office at Dar-us-Salam on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittheadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Wednesday, finalised around 20 candidates as part of the first list for the ensuing elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The final list is set to be released on Thursday, after which the party will embark upon a blitzkrieg campaign for the elections on December 1. 

Although no official announcement was made by the party as of 10 pm on Wednesday, sources in the party said that around 20 candidates have been declared among insiders as part of the first list. Meanwhile, the party, among insiders, has also declared candidates for divisions like Jambagh, Mehdipatnam, Shastrinagar, Suleimanagar, Pathergatti, Shahalibanda and so on as part of the first list.  

For AIMIM, this election is more of a tradition and a question of prestige since it was through a civic body election that the re-branded MIM forayed into electoral politics in the 1960s. Before that the party had been banned after the 1948 police action in Hyderabad.

In 1960s, the party had contested in the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad elections and won 24 seats, emerging as the main Opposition. Since then, AIMIM has never missed participation in a single municipal elections.

No more relief works

Meanwhile, the SEC has disallowed the AIMIM-associated charitable trusts from organising health camps or taking up other relief measures as the MCC is now in place. In the last few months, during the lockdown and Hyderabad floods, these trusts had spent around `11 crore towards relief works. The move comes against the backdrop of the SEC putting a stop to the distribution of the `10,000 flood relief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp