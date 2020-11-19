GHMC polls: Two SCs, one ST among Congress picks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday released its initial lists of 45 candidates for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The grand old party’s initial list includes 28 candidates from the general category, two SCs and one ST candidates. The party is expected to finalise the candidates and hand over B-forms to them by Thursday.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the party’s Assembly constituency level committees held detailed discussions on the prospects of applicants. It may be mentioned here that the party has vowed to give 50 per cent tickets to BCs.