It will be a battle between patriots and traitors: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Meanwhile, the BJP released its first list of candidates late on Wednesday night.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Banda Karthika Reddy joins the BJP in the presence of party’s election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and BJP State unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the GHMC elections as a battle between patriots and traitors, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that BJP stood for the rights and entitlements of Hindus, who account for 80 per cent of the population.

Speaking at a press conference, the Karimnagar MP said, “The BJP will not tolerate if somebody creates problems for Hindus. The Chief Minister, who claims to be a Hindu, had an alliance with the AIMIM party, which kills Gomatha.”

He also alleged that the State Election Commission was favouring the ruling party. “If the SEC backs the ruling party, it will lead to a mockery of democracy. This is an election without voters list,” he said.
BCs dominate BJP’s initial list

Meanwhile, the BJP released its first list of candidates late on Wednesday night. The initial list of 21 candidates includes a Shia Muslim in Dabeerpura division. Nearly half of the candidates are from BC castes. According to sources, the party is likely to finalise all their candidates by Thursday.

‘FORGED’ LETTER: BANDI FILES CASE 
BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has filed a case with the Cyber Crime Police against those who created a fake document by forging his signature on Wednesday. The case was filed under Section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 505 (1) (b) (With intent to cause fear or alarm to the public).

3 held for transporting hawala CASH
Hours after the Model Code of Conduct was came into force in view of the GHMC elections to be held on December 1, the city police arrested three persons for transporting unaccounted cash illegally at two different places. Over `35 lakh was seized from the accused. In the first case, police arrested a man Ahmed for transporting cash at Sulthan Bazar. In another case, police nabbed two persons belonging to Rajasthan for carrying a large amount of cash without valid documents. Police said that the seized cash would be handed over to Income Tax officers for further investigation. 

