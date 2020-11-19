STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IPS officers surprised by Gajwel’s development

Projects the officials examined include the integrated market, Konda Pochamma reservoir and R&R colonies constructed for oustees.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:14 AM

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: About 60 senior IPS officials, including DGP Mahender Reddy, visited Gajwel constituency as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and inspected various development projects being carried out. Gajwel is represented by Rao.

Officials were reportedly surprised to see roads and dividers of the same scale as those in Hyderabad, butterfly lights, state-of-the-art vegetable and meat markets, and modern buildings like the Education Hub. Some officials said the development activities taking place here would be a role model not only for the rest of Telangana but also for neighbouring States. 

The delegation held a meeting with forest officials at the Forrest Research Station. PCCF R Shobha and Additional PCCF RM Dobriyal briefed the team on the activities undertaken for reforestation in Gajwel. They said plantation was being done in a natural way using the stock of roots from the forest and ditches had been dug around the forest to protect it and restrict the movement of animals. 

They told the officials that storing water in the ditches would provide the trees with the required moisture. They said 30 varieties of fruit trees were being grown to prevent monkeys from entering villages and towns in search of food. DGP  Mahender Reddy said the Chief Minister had called on all government departments to participate in the Haritha Haram programme, and the Police Department was at the forefront in implementing the programme. District collector P Venkatram Reddy said large-scale plantation programmes had been launched to plant at least 2,000 saplings in each village.

