Telangana farmer attacked by wild boar succumbs

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 33-year-old farmer, who was attacked by a wild boar on November 15, died on Tuesday late night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar.

K Jayender was a native of Chinnainam village in Dahegaon mandal of Kurmambheem Asifabad district. He was attacked by a wild boar while working in his field on Sunday and was seriously injured. Initially, his family members shifted him to Kaghaznagar for first aid and later to Karimnagar for better treatment. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Villagers said the movement of the wild boar had increased in the area and farmers were finding it difficult to protect their crops.