Telangana woman farmer who consumed pesticide, dies

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic incident, a woman farmer, who attempted to kill herself by consuming pesticide at her house in Rapelliwada of Thandur mandal on Monday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mancherial on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as P Laxmi, 41. According to her husband Shankar, Laxmi took the extreme step as she was depressed over losing standing crops in around 10 acres of land.

Shankar said they had cultivated cotton and paddy in around 10 acres of land which they had taken on lease and almost the entire produce got washed away in the recent heavy rains. The remaining crop was destroyed by wild boars, he added. “Worried over debts, she took the extreme step,” Shankar told the media. As per a complaint registered by Shankar, the Thandur police have filed a case.