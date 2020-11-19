Telangana poll panel stalls flood aid; protests erupt

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) on Wednesday directed the State government to put off the disbursement of Rs 10,000 flood relief to rain-affected families in Hyderabad till the GHMC election.

The SEC stalled the disbursal of the aid till December 4, citing that it violates the model code of conduct which is in force for the GHMC election. But while issuing the poll schedule on Tuesday, it had said the disbursement of rain relief was being allowed as it is related to a calamity and is a continuing scheme.

Following Wednesday’s decision, all hell broke loose, with an ugly slugfest breaking out between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. It also led to frayed tempers and fisticuffs at Mee Seva centres, with angry victims demanding to know why their applications for the rain relief were not being accepted.

The staff refused to entertain applications of rain victims, who arrived at the Mee Seva centres in droves. At the Neknampur Mee Seva Centre, which falls under the Golconda police station limits, a 70-year-old woman collapsed and died of exhaustion while waiting for her turn to apply for the flood relief. As the protests intensified at the Mee Seva Centres, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while interacting with TRS legislators at Telangana Bhavan, said the disbursement was suspended after the SEC, acting on a petition by BJP leaders, had issued the orders. He came down like a ton of bricks on the BJP for standing between him and the people.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP for preventing the disbursement of the relief. “The Centre has not released any funds to the State for taking up flood relief operations in Hyderabad. Besides, the State BJP leaders have lodged a complaint with the SEC against the disbursement of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims. The State has provided relief to 6.78 lakh people and is willing to provide relief to any number of flood victims. But the BJP has taken away food from the poor. The people should watch the cheap politics of the BJP,” Rao said.

Cut to the quick by the Chief Minister’s criticism, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the letter that was doing the rounds on social media platforms, requesting the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop the disbursement of rain relief, was fake. “It is not my letterhead and the signature at the end of the letter is not mine. If KCR is speaking the truth, let him come to Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and take oath,” Bandi said. He lashed out at the CM, saying he can stoop to any level to malign the reputation of his adversaries.

While the two leaders traded charges, a stampede-like situation prevailed at Mee Seva centres as thousands of people lined up to apply for the flood relief. Men and women started to gather from morning, throwing to winds all Covid-19 safety norms. Police personnel and Mee Seva staff had a tough time in controlling the crowds. At many centres, queues extended up to the roads at Ameerpet, Dharam Karam Road, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Golconda and the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office premises in Khairatabad, leading to traffic jams.

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, in a statement, took the SEC to task for taking a U-turn on the flood relief distribution. “While issuing the election schedule on Tuesday, the SEC announced that the registration and distribution of flood relief is allowed. But on Wednesday, it issued an order stalling the process, citing election code,” he said and wondered why the SEC has reversed its decision within 24 hours. “What has prompted you (State Election Commissioner) to suddenly issue the notification? You are behaving like a slave to KCR,” Sravan said.

As it has turned out, it was not the BJP but the Congress which had submitted a memorandum to the SEC to stop the payment of the rain relief, as TRS leaders were asking the rain victims to vote for the pink party in the GHMC election in return for the payment of relief. Congress leader G Niranjan, in a letter to the SEC, wanted it to issue directions to the State to suspend the disbursement of relief till the election is over to prevent the ruling party from taking undue political advantage. “We wish that each and every applicant gets the benefit but after the polling day, on December 1, to avoid undue advantage to the ruling party,” Niranjan said.

