STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana slashes price of RT-PCR test to Rs 850

While 18 RT-PCR labs are run by the government, there are 50 in the private sector.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Wednesday slashed the rates for RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 in private labs from Rs 2,200 to Rs 850. For samples collected at home, the charges have been reduced from Rs 2,800 to Rs 1,200. The announcement came from the Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao. 

He further clarified that the government testing facilities for Covid-19 will continue to be free. Rapid Antigen Tests are presently being conducted across 1,076 PHCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the State. 

While 18 RT-PCR labs are run by the government, there are 50 in the private sector. “The price of consumables has fallen in the market. Be it the rates of the testing kits or PPE kits, both have fallen  making testing much cheaper than before for labs. We wanted to shift this benefit to the people. No lab can charge more than the new announced amount and the prices are inclusive of PPE kits etc,” said Dr Srinivas. The new prices announced are one of the lowest nationally. Maharashtra also offers an economical rate of Rs 980 per test. 

Meanwhile, several there were raised eyebrows about the timing of the move among netizens. Many questioned whether it was done keeping in mind the upcoming GHMC polls on December 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government RT-PCR testing
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp