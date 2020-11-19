STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS trying to buy voters with flood relief: MP Revanth Reddy

In a statement here on Wednesday, Revanth said that the State government’s lack of assessment over the capacity and capability of Mee Seva Centres led to chaos. 

Published: 19th November 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Though the Code of Conduct is in force, posters of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao are seen on Metro Rail pillars near Nampally on Wednesday |RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and MP Revanth Reddy blamed the State government for the death of a woman who collapsed in a queue at a Mee Seva Centre. He alleged that the TRS government was aiming to buy votes in the name of flood relief.

“This is an example of the failure of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration. KCR and KTR are not even ready to take cognizance of the ordeal of those women and children who were standing in the queues.” he said. 

The MP also alleged that the Chief Minister was sceptical about getting votes from the beneficiaries of flood relief, and had abruptly stopped the distribution of money under the grab of an edict from the Election Commission.

3,500 posters removed in compliance with poll code
GHMC workers on Wednesday removed around 3,500 posters and banners from various places in the city limits after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority DS Lokesh Kumar said that 20 special teams have been deployed up to pull down flexis, posters and banners of various political parties and their leaders. He also mentioned that special surveillance teams have been set up in all circles to enforce the poll code

Telangana TRS government Revanth Reddy GHMC polls
