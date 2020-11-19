STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS victory in GHMC polls is a given, says KCR

CM confident people will pick pink party if they want communal harmony and development.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said people should think and decide whether they wanted to live in a “peaceful Hyderabad filled with communal harmony or a city burning with communal clashes”. Addressing a joint meeting of TRS MLAs, MPs and MLCs in the Telangana Bhavan, Rao said it was time the country emerged from the clutches of the BJP and Congress.  

“Do people want to see Hyderabad filled with peace and communal harmony? Or the city burning with communal clashes? Do they want a Hyderabad where people of all the faiths and regions live like brothers? Or do they want a Hyderabad where people stab each other in the name of religion? Do they want development or disturbances? People should think and decide,” the TRS president said. 

Rao expressed confidence that the TRS would win 100 divisions in the GHMC polls and register a solid victory like in the 2016 elections. “All surveys have predicted that the TRS will win 100 divisions,” Rao stated. 

“Movements are not new for the TRS. Several belittled us. At one point, some said the TRS chapter was closed. But we bounced back and shot down the opponents. TRS is a formidable political force in the country, a well-wisher and protector of Telangana. We have been winning election after the election. We will also win in the GHMC elections,” he said. 

Explaining that TRS government had spent over `67,000 crore for capital works in the city, Rao enumerated the developmental works taken up in the GHMC area in the last six years. “BJP is spreading canards against the government. You should effectively counter them and give correct information to the people,” Rao instructed party leaders. 

Emphasising there were no communal clashes in the city under the TRS rule, the CM said Hindus and Muslims lived in harmony here. “As Hyderabad is peaceful, the city has attracted over `2 lakh crore investments, including the latest investment of `21,000 crore by Amazon, he pointed said.

Party names in-charges for GHMC divisions

The TRS party on Wednesday named Ministers and senior leaders as in-charges of each division ahead of GHMC polls: 
Hydernagar: TRS working president and MAUD Minster KT Rama Rao 
Bharathi Nagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao 
Gandhi Nagar: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha 
Saroornagar: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

