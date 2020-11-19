Women’s Commission will be set up soon: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that a State Women’s Commission will be set up at the earliest, IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Wednesday, told women activists that he would personally take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The discussion came up on Twitter on Wednesday when activist and Padma Shree awardee Sunitha Krishnan tweeted that the Commission has become defunct as the Chief Minister who is supposed to appoint the body has not done so.

“A State without a functional Women’s Commission for more than two years is not a good sign. If suitable women are not available within the party, then to nominate suitable women with no political affiliation is a good idea. It is a statutory requirement for redressal,” she tweeted.

In response, Rama Rao tweeted: “Sunita Garu, Will bring this issue to Hon’ble CM’s notice and ensure a fully functional women’s commission is appointed at the earliest (sic).”

It may be recalled here that only on Tuesday, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department after a delay of two years started a website for the Commission, where women can lodge their complaints.

In fact, a group of activists under the name ‘Women Commission Matters’, lead by Spurthi Kolipaka who rallied for this website, also approached the High Court with the non-appointment of Commission issue.