Ahead of GHMC polls, Congress headquarters wear a deserted look

However, when contacted, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy disputed the observation stating that there is a heavy rush whenever he visits the party office.

No leaders have been coming to Gandhi Bhavan for the past few days

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the headquarters’ of BJP, TRS and AIMIM have been abuzz with activities as the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are right around the corner, Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC headquarters, has been witnessing a low footfall, if not a deserted look, since the last two days.

Sources in the grand-old party attributed the low footfall to the decentralisation of the selection process to the Parliamentary-constituency level. It may be recalled that Congress had constituted five different teams for selecting party candidates. According to sources, the committee members are not turning up at Gandhi Bhavan, except Chevella constituency committee, as they are meeting in their respective zones.

Meanwhile, the other key leaders are only making a customary visit to the TPCC headquarters and are not spending quality time in the party office even after the GHMC poll bugle has been sounded. The defections of party leaders, right before elections, too have troubled the Congress to a great extent. Earlier, there used to be a mad rush at the Gandhi Bhavan whenever there were elections. From ticket aspirants to local leaders and activists used to make a beeline for the party headquarters. But now, the scenario has completely changed.

However, when contacted, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy disputed the observation stating that there is a heavy rush whenever he visits the party office. He also mentioned that the Congress will deliver a shock to the TRS and BJP by winning the elections.

