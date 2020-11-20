STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM hopefuls kick off GHMC election campaign

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohammed Ghouse rejoined AIMIM on Thursday and was accompanied by Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi during his re-induction.

Published: 20th November 2020 08:43 AM

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the AIMIM is yet to announce its full list of candidates for the GHMC polls, some who have been declared among party insiders have begun preparations for the campaigning. For instance, AIMIM Shastripuram candidate Mohammed Mubeen met area leaders along with Rajendranagar in-charge Mirza Rahmath Baig. Sameena Begum, AIMIM’s Talab Chanchalam candidate visited Syed Lateef, a senior member of the party.  Although it is not yet known why the party is taking so long to announce the candidates officially, the final decision regarding the candidacy rests with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mohammed Ghouse rejoined AIMIM on Thursday and was accompanied by Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi during his re-induction. He was given primary membership of the party. 

Speaking to the media, Ghouse said, “Everyone in Congress was joining BJP, and I have rejoined my old party. I apologize for my statements against the party which I had made earlier.” Sources said that he will be given a ticket in the upcoming GHMC elections. He was earlier the corporator from Shahlibanda and Charminar.

Comments

