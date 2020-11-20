Allow job aspirants to write competitive exams in regional languages, Telangana CM urges PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit job aspirants to write all competitive examinations in regional languages.



In a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday, Rao said, "At present, all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in the central government, public sector undertakings, Railways, Defence services, nationalised banks etc are held in only two languages i.e., Hindi and English. Students who do not study in English medium or those who are not from Hindi speaking states face a serious disadvantage in these competitive examinations."



Rao told the Prime Minister that in order to provide equal and fair opportunity to the students from all states of the country, candidates should be permitted to write all competitive exams, including for recruitment in the central government and its departments and undertakings through UPSC and all other agencies like Railway Recruitment Board, Public Sector Banks, RBI, Staff Selection Commission etc., in their regional languages.

Stamp on PV Narasimha Rao

In another letter on Friday, the Telangana Chief Minister requested President Ram Nath Kovind to release the commemorative stamp on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad. The Telangana government is celebrating Narasimha Rao's birth centenary and organising year-long programmes this year.

"On this occasion, the central government is planning to bring out a commemorative stamp in memory of PV Narasimha Rao. I request you to give your kind consent to release this stamp at your convenience, preferably during a southern sojourn at Hyderabad, which will be a fitting tribute to PV," Rao said in the letter.