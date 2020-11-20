BJP, Congress release lists of candidates for upcoming GHMC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Thursday released two sets of list comprising 18 and 34 candidates each. The Congress, meanwhile, released three lists totaling 36 candidates. The TDP also released a list with 90 candidates and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) released one with 27.

Meanwhile, the BJP released their star campaigners list, which includes party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MoU G Kishan Reddy, vice-president DK Aruna, former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, MLA T Raja Singh, MP Dharmapuri Aravind and MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

The TPCC has set up a control room to monitor the daily campaigning in all 150 divisions. The control room will assist candidates too, the party said.