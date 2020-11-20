Clearing traffic challans, houses for rain-hit among Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's tall promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anxious to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said the party, if elected, will ensure that the civic body pays all the pending traffic challans of citizens.

He alleged that the State government has been going after youngsters even when they jump a traffic signal and triple ride. Not stopping at that, Bandi went to the extent of saying that the BJP, once in the saddle, will give whatever the citizens ask for.

Speaking at a press conference, he said; “I assure you today that once a BJP candidate becomes the Mayor of Hyderabad, we will make the GHMC clear all challans as it was the youth who were mainly fined.” The Karimnagar MP also offered to provide complete compensation to the flood victims. “We will fully compensate for the damage incurred by the people during the rains. If somebody has lost their house, we will give them a house,” Bandi said.

Bandi also offered to provided furniture for furniture, bike for bike, and car for car, which got damaged in the recent floods.Bandi slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “During the lockdown, the Chief Minister had directed the DGP to arrest those who make statements against the Prime Minister. Now, I demand the DGP to arrest K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks,” he said. Countering KCR’s comments on Chai Pe Charcha, he said, “For you, it is only Mandhu (alcohol) Pe Charcha.”

Bandi further said that KCR comes up with his third front idea whenever there is an election. “The Chief Minister has connections with terrorist groups since he is in alliance with the AIMIM,” he said. The BJP leader courted controversy when he said: “A Central team had to come to Hyderabad to kill Vikaruddin in an encounter due to the State government’s inability.”

Meanwhile Bandi said that there was no proposal for an alliance with the Janasena party in the GHMC polls as of yet. Earlier, the Janasena has said that negotiations to form an alliance with the BJP were underway.