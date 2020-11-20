STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Clearing traffic challans, houses for rain-hit among Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's tall promises

Earlier, the Janasena has said that negotiations to form an alliance with the BJP were underway.

Published: 20th November 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anxious to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday said the party, if elected, will ensure that the civic body pays all the pending traffic challans of citizens.

He alleged that the State government has been going after youngsters even when they jump a traffic signal and triple ride. Not stopping at that, Bandi went to the extent of saying that the BJP, once in the saddle, will give whatever the citizens ask for.

Speaking at a press conference, he said; “I assure you today that once a BJP candidate becomes the Mayor of Hyderabad, we will make the GHMC clear all challans as it was the youth who were mainly fined.” The Karimnagar MP also offered to provide complete compensation to the flood victims. “We will fully compensate for the damage incurred by the people during the rains. If somebody has lost their house, we will give them a house,” Bandi said.

Bandi also offered to provided furniture for furniture, bike for bike, and car for car, which got damaged in the recent floods.Bandi slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “During the lockdown, the Chief Minister had directed the DGP to arrest those who make statements against the Prime Minister. Now, I demand the DGP to arrest K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks,” he said. Countering KCR’s comments on Chai Pe Charcha, he said, “For you, it is only Mandhu (alcohol) Pe Charcha.” 

Bandi further said that KCR comes up with his third front idea whenever there is an election. “The Chief Minister has connections with terrorist groups since he is in alliance with the AIMIM,” he said. The BJP leader courted controversy when he said: “A Central team had to come to Hyderabad to kill Vikaruddin in an encounter due to the State government’s inability.”

Meanwhile Bandi said that there was no proposal for an alliance with the Janasena party in the GHMC polls as of yet. Earlier, the Janasena has said that negotiations to form an alliance with the BJP were underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay BJP GHMC Hyderabad elections
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp