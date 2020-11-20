STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC polls: TRS banks on flood aid, tax waiver for easy win

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the assistance to genuine flood victims would continue after the poll process is over.

Published: 20th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 08:36 AM

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the total 74 lakh voters in GHMC limits, over 20 lakh persons have been benefited by the 50 per cent waiver in property tax for house owners, whose tax liability is up to Rs 15,000, and the Rs 10,000 financial assistance to flood-affected citizens. After having managed to provide direct and/or indirect cash benefit to at least one-third of voters in the city, the TRS is confident that the people would support it in the ensuing GHMC polls.

The property tax waiver would benefit around 13.71 lakh people in the city who will receive an indirect cash benefit of Rs 7,500.Besides, the government has managed to provide the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to 6.64 lakh flood victims, of whom at least 1 lakh belong to civic bodies outside GHMC. 

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has said that the assistance to genuine flood victims would continue after the poll process is over. He said that the State government provided the assistance, even though the Centre failed to provide any financial assistance to flood-hit Hyderabad. 

