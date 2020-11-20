Lower COVID test price in Telangana to help in early detection: Experts 

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government’s decision to slash prices of Covid-19 RT-PCR test in private labs to `850 will have a progressive effect on the public health efforts to tackle pandemic, said experts. Offices and educational institutions may also open sooner as citizens would be able to easily afford a test and opt for periodic testing, they added.

“The reduction in rates will make tests accessible for the conscious middle-class person. The previous rates were such that RT-PCR was for the rich, while the free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was for the lower-income groups. The new pricing will enable more accurate and frequent testing,” said Prof Subodh Kandamuthan, Director of the Centre for Health Care Management at Administrative Staff College of India.

RT-PCR is considered the more accurate test for detecting Covid-19 in asymptomatic patients, while a RAT is useful for quick detection in symptomatic patients. Experts said that with more accurate and affordable testing, more asymptomatic cases will be detected, leading to an increase in cases. “Asymptomatic cases getting tested and treated early on will be beneficial. Telangana has a good treating and hospitalization system in place so more case detection will help isolate the virus faster,” added Professor Kandumuthan.

Meanwhile, experts term the reduction in test rates too little and too late. “If this price reduction came in May-June when the case flare-up was so high, it would have proved useful. Presently, this appears to be a gimmick. What the State needs is regular targeted door-to-door Rapid Antigen Testing,” said Prof BR Shamanna, School of the Medical Sciences University of Hyderabad.