More pregnant moms flocked to Mother and Child Hospital this year

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Due to private hospitals refusing to admit pregnant women during the lockdown, the number of deliveries has increased this year at the State government’s Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at Chempak Hills in Jangaon town, compared to last year.

A total of 3,754 babies were delivered from January to November 2020 as against 3,354 last year. Hospital authorities said 1,408 normal deliveries and 2,346 Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) deliveries were recorded at the hospital.

Speaking to Express, MCH Superintendent Dr Pujari Raghu said women patients came for deliveries not only from Jangaon district but also from the adjacent districts of Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Earlier, pregnant women preferred private hospitals, but since the introduction of KCR kits for mothers and babies, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, families now prefer to go to government hospitals for deliveries, Raghu said. Pregnant women admitted here undergo the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the virus, he added.