Opponents ‘beg’ for money to bring back Vemulawada MLA

During the stir, protestors alleged that the MLA completely neglected the people of his constituency, while they were battling the deadly Covid-19, and gave importance only to his own welfare.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:29 AM

People who contested 2018 Assembly elections as independent candidates protest in front of the Vemulawada temple in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday, ‘begging’ money to bring back Vemulawada MLA.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: While the High Court is still hearing a writ petition filed by Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu challenging the Union Home Ministry’s order revoking his Indian citizenship, several persons who contested as independent candidates from Vemulawada constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls gathered near the Vemulawada temple on Thursday and organised a novel protest against the MLA.

As the MLA has been residing in Germany for the last eight months, protestors went around town on Thursday begging for money, as part of the stir, to cover the former’s air ticket cost and bring him back to Vemulawada.Organised under the aegis of one of the candidates, Burra Ravi Teja Goud, the protest was aimed at expressing their demur on the absence of the MLA in the constituency.

During the stir, protestors alleged that the MLA completely neglected the people of his constituency, while they were battling the deadly Covid-19, and gave importance only to his own welfare. They demanded that the MLA return at once or resign from the post. They also urged him to donate his last eight months’ salary for the development of Vemulawada.

“The MLA left the constituency while the people were reeling under Covid-19, financial crisis and crop loss. At a time when he should have been here to ensure that the people get all the government welfare schemes, Ramesh Babu left for Germany. This is unacceptable,” the protestors added.

