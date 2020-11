By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A tenant farmer in Singareddypalem village set his paddy field on fire on Thursday.

The farmer, P Dishender, was upset over pests destroying the fine variety paddy he had cultivated in about three acres of land. Brown planthopper, a sucking insect, infested his crop, causing him a loss of Rs 60, 000. “The crop was almost at its harvest stage when the pests attacked it. The paddy is of no use to me now, so I burnt it,” Dishender lamented.