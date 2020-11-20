Telangana High Court chides state government over low testing for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dissatisfied with the Telangana government’s low testing for Covid-19, the High Court (HC) on Thursday cautioned the authorities concerned of a possible second wave of Covid-19 with the onset of winters. To tackle the second wave, the HC directed the State to employ a slew of measures, including increased tests, introduction of new test kits and enforcing Covid-19 norms strictly, among others.

Pointing out to the Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao, who appeared before the court in the case, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said, “Don’t pat yourself for taking up 40,000 tests per day in Telangana when States like Maharashtra have already done one lakh daily tests. It’s not at all a great job done by the State, rather it is a horrible job of under testing. Prior to the listing of batch cases in the HC, it appears that the State increases the number of tests and once the case hearing is over and adjourned, the number of tests miraculously goes down drastically. Since Telangana carries out less number of tests, obviously the number of cases will be lower as compared to other states.”

The bench described the government’s report on the Covid issue as vague and found fault with submitting the report just 15 minutes before commencement of the court proceedings.Stating that the second wave has already hit Kerala and Delhi and countries like USA and Europe, the bench said the Telangana government is not doing its job in taking up more tests to arrive at the severity of the Covid-19 situation.

Taking a serious view of the non-submission of the State and district disaster management plans despite the court direction, the bench said, “The Court cannot go on begging the State government to divulge its disaster management plan. Instead, the court will draw serious adverse inferences against the government for not furnishing the State disaster management plan.”

When the petitioners’ counsels pointed that the government has failed to inform the steps taken against erring private hospitals for collecting exorbitant charges for Covid-19 treatment, the bench directed the State government to file a cogent and concrete report on the Covid-19 issue that includes the action taken on such hospitals. In view of the above facts, the bench directed the government to increase the number of tests to 50,000 per day and up to one lakh per day in the coming days until larger sections are tested across the State.

After hearing the submissions of the petitioners, the bench directed the State to consider introducing the new test kits that were recently approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), ensuring availability of RT-PCR testing kits in all the district hospitals, deployment of police personnel wherever there are huge congregations to ensure people wear masks and enforce social distancing. The bench also directed the State to effectively implement GO 64, wherein a fine of `1,000 will be imposed on those violating Covid-19 norms.

The bench passed these directions in batch PILs seeking directions to the State to provide medical equipment, medicines and staff in all the designated Covid-19 hospitals. Another batch of PILs were filed against exorbitant prices charged by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. The bench posted the matter to November 26 for further hearing.