Telangana sees 1,058 new coronvirus cases

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/ VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Telangana reported 1,058 new Covid-19 cases and 1,440 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the State’s tally past 2.60 lakh with 12,682 active cases. Meanwhile, four deaths on the day took the toll to 1,419. The State conducted 38,757 tests on the day.

Overall recoveries stand at 2,46,733. GHMC area, which is headed for polls in a fortnight, has reported 168 cases.

5,722 cases in Kerala

Kerala recorded 5,722 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as the toll climbed to 1,969 with 26 more deaths. With 6,860 recovering on the day, the active cases dropped to 68,229.

16K active cases in AP

Active coronavirus cases dropped exactly to 16,000 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as 1,316 new cases were reported and 1,821 got cured. Another 11 deaths took the toll to 6,910

TN reports 1,707 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,707 Covid-19 positive cases and 19 deaths taking the tally to 7,64,989 and toll to 11,550 on Thursday. Active cases in the State dropped below 14,000 cases.