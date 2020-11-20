Telangana woman kidnaps niece over dispute with sister

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: An incident wherein a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her aunt and released after 11 days came to light here on Thursday.Mangamma, who resides with her 14-year-old daughter, had an ongoing dispute over debt with her younger sister Kalyani. According to Mangamma’s complaint to the police, on November 7, Kalyani took her niece to a local market on the pretext of buying new clothes. From there, the girl was whisked away to a room in Miryalaguda by another man, and her hands were tied.

After being detained in the room for eight days, she was taken to a room near Nalgonda railway station. The girl was kept there for three days, and around midnight on Tuesday, she was left at her residence, 11 days after she went missing. One Town police, who registered a missing persons case on November 8, said they would take appropriate action based on the girl’s statement.