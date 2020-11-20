TPCC working president Revanth Reddy alleges TRS, BJP, AIMIM nexus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged a nexus between TRS, BJP and the AIMIM. He accused BJP and MIM of having an understanding behind the scenes while pretending to be enemies.

He also released a video in which AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MoS G Kishan Reddy were having a chat at an event. Speaking at a press meet, Revanth said, “The TRS and BJP are using MIM as a tool to get political advantage. They have the same agenda. Both are working to weaken Congress.”

Attacking Kishan, the Malkajgiri MP said, “The MoS lobbied for My Home Rameshwar Rao when there was a probe against his mining company, which was launched after a plaint by MP D Aravind. They then lobbied to help out the person they accused.”