TRS extends support to trade unions’ strike on November 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared war against the BJP government, the pink party on Thursday extended its support to the nation-wide strike on November 26 — a call given by ten trade unions protesting against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government.

TRS leader and State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, at a meeting on Thursday with employee union leaders of BSNL and LIC, alleged that the Modi government was intentionally diluting PSUs. He alleged that the Modi government was injecting poison into BSNL for the sake of private companies like Jio.