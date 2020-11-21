STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP chief Bandi takes oath at Bhagyalakshmi temple amid flood aid allegations

Bandi also accused the TRS of trying to win the election with the votes of one particular religion. 

Published: 21st November 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:46 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on Friday

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As challenged, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City on Friday to take an oath of truth regarding allegations that the saffron party had stopped the distribution of the flood relief fund by writing to the State Election Commission (SEC). 

Mild tension prevailed in Charminar area and at the BJP State office as Bandi was scheduled to take out a rally to the temple. With hundreds of party supporters turning up at the temple, security was stepped.Speaking to the media, Bandi said though he has been busy with the GHMC election, he turned up at the temple only to convey the facts to the people. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had retreated without accepting the challenge. Bandi also accused the TRS of trying to win the election with the votes of one particular religion. 

“I was pained as the Chief Minister had himself levelled allegations against me. In the past, I had written many letters to him and the SEC. They can match my signature on these letters with the fake and forged document,” he said. 

Alleging that the TRS has been trying to win the poll through wrongful means, the Karimnagar MP said, “There is a backlash from people who have not received the flood relief. To avoid this, the Chief Minister has resorted to a false campaign. 

If he was committed to giving the aid, he should have gone for the election after completing its disbursal.”
Bandi also ridiculed KCR for abruptly stopping registrations and for not speaking on the 2BHK housing scheme. He assured the people of bringing funds from the Centre after clinching the Hyderabad Mayor post.

1,932 nominations filed on final day
A total of 1,412 candidates submitted 1,932 nominations on the third and final day of filing of nominations for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election which is scheduled for December 1. With this, a total of 2,602 nominations have been filed in the last three days. Those who filed nominations include 557 from the TRS, 571 from the BJP, 21 from the CPI, 22 from the CPI(M), 372 from the Congress, 78 from the AIMIM and 205 from the TDP, 115 from recognised and registered political parties, and 650 independents, according to statistics till 11pm on Friday. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 21.

KCR to address public meeting on Nov 28
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a public meeting on November 28 at LB Stadium as part of the party’s GHMC election campaign. Announcing this on Friday, TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao urged the party cadre to attend the meeting by following the Covid-19 norms. Meanwhile, Rama Rao will start the GHMC poll campaign on Saturday, as part of which he will address a series of roadshows over the next 10 days.  On Saturday, Rama Rao will hold a roadshow at Old Allapur at 5 pm. He will later organise roadshows at Chittaramma temple in Moosapet and IDPL Crossroads in Quthbullapur, among other areas.

