GHMC polls: Denied tickets, angry aspirants protest outside party offices in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As nominations closed for the election to the GHMC on Friday, those who could not make the cut for allotment of tickets could not contain their anger, which erupted in the form of protests.

Mallesh Yadav from Balaji Nagar division protested at the Telangana Bhavan for a few minutes. He, with 10 followers, later went to the TRS office where he told mediapersons that he had been an active participant in the separate Telangana agitation.

But the local leaders had conspired against him to deny him a ticket. He, however, said he had faith in KCR and KTR’s leadership. TRS working president KT Rama Rao pacified those who were not given tickets, and asked the party candidates to jointly launch a campaign with them.

Similarly, five aspirants of a BJP ticket, along with their supporters, attacked the Kukatpally BJP office after they were denied tickets. Alleging that the party had sold tickets, they raised slogans against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and the party’s local leadership.

T Padmaiah, Balanagar’s Raju Anil and Jagathgiri-gutta’s Ranga Rao, among other BJP aspirants attacked the office. The police arrested them. The problem did not spare the Congress either