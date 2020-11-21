GHMC polls: Kin of top leaders from BJP, TRS bag tickets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though on a minor scale, this time too, influential leaders in the TRS and the BJP secured tickets to their kin for the GHMC elections. TRS secretary-general and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao’s daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was given a ticket again from the Banjara Hills division.

Similarly, son-in-law of former minister Naini Narasimaha Reddy — V Srinivas Reddy — will be the TRS nominee from Ramnagar even as P Janardhan Reddy’s daughter P Vijaya Reddy is being fielded from Khairatabad, Muttha Padma Naresh, sister-in-law of Musheerabad MLA Muttha Gopal will be the candidate from Gandhinagar while outgoing mayor Bonthu Ramamohan’s wife B Sridevi will test her luck on a TRS ticket from Cherlapalli. In the BJP, three-time legislator late Baddam Balreddy’s son Mahipal Reddy will be contesting from Karwan.