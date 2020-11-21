GHMC polls: TRS gives tickets to 108 BC, minority candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE TRS has maintained social justice while allotting tickets to GHMC Corporators by issuing these to 108 candidates from BCs and minority groups, according to party secretary general K Keshava Rao.

The party has allotted 91 seats to the BCs and 17 to minorities. Though 50 per cent of the divisions have been reserved for women, it has given tickets to 85 women candidates. It has also issued 10 tickets over and above the 50 per cent quota for women.

Though two divisions have been reserved for STs, TRS has allotted seats to three STs. Similarly, 10 divisions have been reserved for SCs, but the pink party has allotted tickets to 13 candidates. It has even allotted tickets to the people of the ‘Arava Mala’ caste, who had migrated to Telangana from Tamil Nadu. The TRS has also set aside eight seats for those of Andhra origin.

The party on Friday released the final list of candidates with 25 names. In place of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, his wife Bonthu Sridevi was given a ticket because the Mayor’s post has been reserved for a woman. In all, TRS dropped 27 sitting Corporators out of its 99 Corporators.