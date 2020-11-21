KTR pitches stable Hyderabad as GHMC poll plank, says it is key to Telangana development 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underscoring the need for stability and tranquillity for further growth of Hyderabad, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the development of capital city meant the progress of entire Telangana.

“Hyderabad is the growth engine and investment magnet of Telangana. When Hyderabad is prosperous and peaceful, then the farmers in the rest of the State will get Rythu Bandhu and other benefits,” Rama Rao said at a meeting with TRS GHMC Corporator candidates at Telangana Bhavan.

Rama Rao released ‘Pragathi Nivedika’, a brochure on developmental activities taken up in Hyderabad in the last six years. He also handed over B-forms to the TRS candidates.

Addressing the TRS candidates, he said that the investments were flowing to Hyderabad, surpassing several cities like Noida, because the State had an able leader in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The other factor was Hyderabad’s law and order situation, which was quite satisfactory and there were no disturbances in the last six years, Rama Rao said. “The investors are considering all these factors and coming to Hyderabad,” he added.

Rama Rao, however, took BJP to task for raking up India-Pakistan and Hindu-Muslim issues in the GHMC elections without referring to the local issues. “Why has BJP president Bandi Sanjay staged a dharna at Bhagyalaxmi temple on Friday? Why didn’t he stage a protest at Balkampet Yellamma temple or any other temple in the city?” Rama Rao questioned, and requested the people to vote for TRS for the development of the city.

Hyderabad has remained a peaceful city in the last six years, he recalled. “The GHMC election was meant for the development of the city and not to divide people on religious lines,” he said. He also pooh-poohed BJP State president’s assurances like payment of police challan amounts if BJP is voted to power. “Why the BJP is not paying challan amounts on behalf of traffic offenders in Karnataka?” he asked.

Recalling that the amendments to Motor Vehicle Act were brought by the Central government headed by the BJP, he said: “They may share so much amusement in the coming days.”“We are listing out the developmental works taken up in the last six years in GHMC through Pragathi Nivedika. Let the BJP leaders say what the Central government did for Hyderabad. Let the BJP leaders say whether they will bring a `1 lakh crore package to Hyderabad from the Centre,” Rama Rao said. He directed the TRS candidates to organise door-to-door campaigns, touch each and every person and explain to them the contents of ‘Pragathi Nivedika.’