Need exams in local languages, Telangana CM tells Modi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to permit unemployed youth to write competitive examinations in regional languages.

In a letter to Modi on Friday, KCR said, “At present, all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in Central government, public sector undertakings, railways, defence services, nationalised banks and others are conducted in only two languages, namely Hindi and English. The students, who do not study in English medium or aren’t from Hindi-speaking states, face a serious disadvantage in these competitive examinations.”