200 kg ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized, four held

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a joint operation, the task force sleuths and Kakatiya University (KU) police nabbed four persons of an interstate gang involved in ganja peddling, on Saturday. They also seized 200 kg ganja, worth around Rs 20 lakh, a lorry and a car from the possession of the arrested persons. Speaking to the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar said that the main accused, P Ganapathi of Somya thanda in Sangareddy district, had been growing ganja in a piece of land, he took on lease, since 2005, with the help of two friends.