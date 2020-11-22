9,101 polling stations to be readied

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The final list of polling stations for the GHMC election has been published. There are 9,101 polling stations in the list. GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority DS Lokesh Kumar said the final list of polling stations was published in the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Ward Office, Revenue Divisional Office, Tahsildar Office and other offices specified by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC).

The Returning Officers also published the final list of polling stations pertaining to their respective wards at the places notified.The draft list published on November 13 had 9,248 polling stations. After the disposal of claims, suggestions and objections, the number of polling stations has been reduced to 9,101.