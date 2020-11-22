STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ahead of GHMC elections, internal rift resurfaces in grand old party

The party Assembly constituency in-charges are insisting on giving tickets to their close associates, while the candidate selection committee have different preferences. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy submits a representation to Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi demanding removal of TRS advertisements from public properties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The internal rift in the grand old Congress party has become more visible, like never before, while the elections to the GHMC are right around the corner. In many parts of GHMC, the party local leaders are not happy with the top leadership’s current process of selection of candidates and giving tickets for the corporation elections.

For instance, in Sanathnagar, there are differences between Marri Shashidhar Reddy and party’s local leadership. Same is the situation in Khairatabad, Yakutpura, Musheerabad, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad areas.  

The party Assembly constituency in-charges are insisting on giving tickets to their close associates, while the candidate selection committee have different preferences. 

In Musheerabad, State Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and All India Kisan Congress national vice president M Kodanda Reddy have their own picks for the GHMC elections. Similarly, Goshamahal constituency in-charge Vikram Goud was also angry with the party State leadership for not giving tickets to his supporters. He even threatened to join the saffron fold when AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore tried to pacify him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC elections Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp