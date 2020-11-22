Ahead of GHMC elections, internal rift resurfaces in grand old party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The internal rift in the grand old Congress party has become more visible, like never before, while the elections to the GHMC are right around the corner. In many parts of GHMC, the party local leaders are not happy with the top leadership’s current process of selection of candidates and giving tickets for the corporation elections.

For instance, in Sanathnagar, there are differences between Marri Shashidhar Reddy and party’s local leadership. Same is the situation in Khairatabad, Yakutpura, Musheerabad, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills and Secunderabad areas.

The party Assembly constituency in-charges are insisting on giving tickets to their close associates, while the candidate selection committee have different preferences.

In Musheerabad, State Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and All India Kisan Congress national vice president M Kodanda Reddy have their own picks for the GHMC elections. Similarly, Goshamahal constituency in-charge Vikram Goud was also angry with the party State leadership for not giving tickets to his supporters. He even threatened to join the saffron fold when AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore tried to pacify him.