Asaduddin Owaisi bats for better Muslim representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocating for Muslim representation in Parliament and all legislatures, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the Sangh Parivar saying that Hindutva propagates the idea of ‘one community holding all political power’.

Owaisi tweeted, ‘Hindutva is built on the lie that only one community should have all the political power and Muslims should have no right to participate in politics. Our greater presence in Parliament and Assemblies will act as a challenge against the Hindutva Sangh, if we can maintain our presence, we will celebrate.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Khaja Bilal rejoined AIMIM. After Bilal’s return, his wife was given a seat to contest from the Ghansi Bazaar division.