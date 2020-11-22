Bandi calls K Chandrasekhar Rao 'anti-Hindu', promises Rs 25K to flood-hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said his party will provide Rs 25,000 flood relief to those who have already received Rs 10,000 flood relief from the Telangana government after bagging Hyderabad Mayor’s post in the ensuing GHMC elections.

Continuing his attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over an alleged fake and forged letter, he said, the State Election Commission has announced that it hasn’t received any letter from BJP regarding flood-relief.

Claiming that the name Bhagyanagar came into being because of Bhagyalakshmi temple, Bandi Sanjay said, “Why can’t he (CM) visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple? Is the temple located in Pakistan, Afghanistan or in Bangladesh?”

Levelling serious allegations against AIMIM, he said, “In case AIMIM is given the Mayor’s post, they will not allow people to visit Hindu temples.” Taking a dig at KCR, the Karimnagar MP said, “For the sake of votes of one community, the Chief Minister goes to Dar-us-salam and Mecca Masjid. But why is he hesitating to visit Hindu temples? KCR has developed a phobia against BJP and behaving like Ooper Sherwani, Andar Pareshani.” He added that the people have made up their minds and will give a befitting reply to the TRS in the GHMC elections.

‘MIM bringing in Rohingyas’

Stating that several Rohingyas have registered themselves as voters, he asked the voters whether to drive out Rohingyas or not. He also alleged that banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was quite active in Hyderabad.

“MIM has gotten Rohingyas enrolled in the voters’ list and their votes will go only to TRS and AIMIM. Is it the target of TRS and Majlis to drive out Hindus from the city,” he asked. “The Chief Minister opposes the Citzenship Amendment Act, which was brought in for the safety of Hindus living in the countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. But he is mum about foreigners living in Hyderabad,” he said.