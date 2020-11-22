BJP leader Prakash Javadekar releases 'chargesheet' against TRS-AIMIM led-GHMC administration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that TRS and AIMIM were indulging in lakh-crore corruption and challenged that BJP will strive for 'AIMIM-muft Hyderabad' at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Prakash Javadekar also released a booklet called 'chargesheet' on the alleged failures of TRS and AIMIM led GHMC administrations.

The Minister claimed that TRS and AIMIM will become friends just after election results. He questioned why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is talking about privatisation instead of showing development in the city.

Union Minister 4r Information Prakash Javdekar, Union Minister of state 4r Home G Kishan Reddy nd BJP MP nd Telangana president Bandi Sanjay released a 'Chargsheet' on TRS Government in Hyderabad on Sunday.@KrishnaRaoCHVM @Raj_TNIE @shibasahu2012 @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/3o035ykZhx — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) November 22, 2020

When asked about the allegations of unrest in BJP rule, the Minister said that the BJP is in power over 100 corporations across the country and that attacks have reduced there.

In the booklet, BJP asked whether TRS led government had any documents on the tallest claims of Hyderabad development with Rs 67,000 crores. With the photographs of half finished 2BHK houses, they asked if 1100 houses are equal to 1 lakh houses.

Prakash Javadekar will participate in door to door campaign while Smiti Irani, Kushboo and Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will take part in election campaign, the BJP leaders said.