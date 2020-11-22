STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridges to improve Wanaparthy’s connectivity

The Repalle mandal requires a total of 26 minor and major bridges. Some of the requirements can be met by building culverts in the area.

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Works on construction of bridges, which were required in the Wanaparthy municipal area for a long time, will commence soonin Wanaparthy. Recently, two people from Edula village were swept away  in floodwaters and their bodies were fished out two days later. The Jerripotula Vaagu located in Wanaparthy municipal area requires a bridge. 

There is a requirement of four bridges in pangal mandal. One at Nagulakunta tank between Kethepally and Kollapur road, another at Tippikunta on Kalwarala road, a third bridge is required at Sakapur between Rainipally and Busireddypally villages. Although the Kollapur road was built recently, a bridge was not built in the area. There is a requirement of another bridge at Jagatpally of Pedda Mandadi mandal. 

The Repalle mandal requires a total of 26 minor and major bridges. Some of the requirements can be met by building culverts in the area. Speaking on the issue, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy told Express that officials had already prepared proposals to build some bridges in the district, like two bridges on the Pebber-Wanaparthy route.

