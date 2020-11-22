STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Business will bounce back with Dharani, say realtors

TREDA, CREDAI chiefs say new system will encourage ease of business and transparency, prevent registration of fake documents 
 

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the launch date of the Dharani portal closes in, real estate associations such as TREDA and CREDAI have applauded the State government’s initiatives to encourage ease of business especially for realtors despite the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Realtors from across Telangana say that the real estate business has started to bounce back, as close to 80 per cent of the labour force which had migrated to their hometowns are back in the city.

R Chalapathi Rao, president - Telangana Real Estate Developers’ Association (TREDA) said, “The growth witnessed in the Hyderabad real estate sector is largely due to the revolutionary policies and reforms that the Government of Telangana has undertaken over the past few years. Initiatives such as Dharani and TS-bPass will only advance the developments in the sector and benefit all the stakeholders.”

“The Telangana government’s focus on sustainability and transparency clubbed with investment-friendly policies that drew the attention of multinational companies into the State, has only led to a major economic growth in the last few years,” he further added.

R K Rao, CREDAI president, Hyderabad says, “It will bring in transparency, smooth processing and documentation. Dharani will be useful for all the government departments and include measures like authentication of documents by using fingerprints of parties, obtaining their Aadhar and mobile phone numbers, and sending SMS/ emails & whatsApp updates. This will prevent impersonation and registration of fake documents,” he said.

Record keeping will be transformed
R K Rao, CREDAI president, Hyderabad opines that Dharani will transform the property registration and record-keeping mechanism by providing a unique code to each property 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp