Business will bounce back with Dharani, say realtors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the launch date of the Dharani portal closes in, real estate associations such as TREDA and CREDAI have applauded the State government’s initiatives to encourage ease of business especially for realtors despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Realtors from across Telangana say that the real estate business has started to bounce back, as close to 80 per cent of the labour force which had migrated to their hometowns are back in the city.

R Chalapathi Rao, president - Telangana Real Estate Developers’ Association (TREDA) said, “The growth witnessed in the Hyderabad real estate sector is largely due to the revolutionary policies and reforms that the Government of Telangana has undertaken over the past few years. Initiatives such as Dharani and TS-bPass will only advance the developments in the sector and benefit all the stakeholders.”

“The Telangana government’s focus on sustainability and transparency clubbed with investment-friendly policies that drew the attention of multinational companies into the State, has only led to a major economic growth in the last few years,” he further added.

R K Rao, CREDAI president, Hyderabad says, “It will bring in transparency, smooth processing and documentation. Dharani will be useful for all the government departments and include measures like authentication of documents by using fingerprints of parties, obtaining their Aadhar and mobile phone numbers, and sending SMS/ emails & whatsApp updates. This will prevent impersonation and registration of fake documents,” he said.

Record keeping will be transformed

R K Rao, CREDAI president, Hyderabad opines that Dharani will transform the property registration and record-keeping mechanism by providing a unique code to each property