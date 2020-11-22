Congress demands removal of TRS ads from Metro pillars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC has urged the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) to issue orders seeking the removal of TRS party advertisements on L&T Metro rail pillars, RTC bus shelters, public toilets, etc.

In a letter submitted by TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders to TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi here on Saturday, the party informed the commissioner that the display of advertisements on L&T Metro rail pillars, bus shelters, public toilets and other places is a clear breach of the poll code and urged the TSEC to take action against the pink party immediately.

The Congress chief mentioned that the TRS party has put up advertisements on all pillars of L&T Metro rail in view of the ongoing GHMC elections. “L&T Metro rail is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) firm with funding from State and Central governments. Centre too has given viability gap funding of over `2,000 crore. The State has given precious land for the Metro rail. On this the TRS has put up advertisements,” Congress stated in its complaint.