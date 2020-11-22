Congress leader, 10 Mallanna Sagar outstees arrested, 50 more detained

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tensions prevailed near the Mallanna Sagar project in Telangana’s Siddipet district after an altercation broke out between the police and the outstees of the project on Saturday. The outstees, who were disappointed over the rehabilitation package provided by the State, had objected to the government’s decision to divert one tmcft of water from the Mid Manair to Mallanna Sagar, claiming that it was a violation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) stay.

The outstess, led by Congress party in-charge Ch Srinivas Reddy of Dubbaka constituency, tried to enter the Mallana Sagar reservoir premises when the police tried to stop them. Srinivas Reddy, who was leading the agitation, along with ten others were arrested and shifted to Begumpet police station in Gajwel constituency and about 50 others were also detained along with them and were shifted to Daultabad police station. Several women were injured in the scuffle during the police arrest and one woman also fainted. Later, the women of the submerged villages protested against the attitude of the police towards them and complained that women were dragged and pushed into a DCM van.

They criticised the government for being inhumane by not taking care of the displaced villagers. CH Srinivas Reddy said that officials were acting without taking the Centre and NGT’s stay into account. He demanded that the government immediately consider Thoguta village as a submerging village and implement an Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

‘Provide an R&R package to villagers’

Congress party in-charge CH Srinivas Reddy of Dubbaka constituency demanded that the government immediately consider Thoguta village as a submerging village and provide an R&R package