STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress leader, 10 Mallanna Sagar outstees arrested, 50 more detained

Tensions prevailed near the Mallanna Sagar project in Telangana’s Siddipet district after an altercation broke out between the police and the outstees of the project on Saturday.

Published: 22nd November 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tensions prevailed near the Mallanna Sagar project in Telangana’s Siddipet district after an altercation broke out between the police and the outstees of the project on Saturday. The outstees, who were disappointed over the rehabilitation package provided by the State, had objected to the government’s decision to divert one tmcft of water from the Mid Manair to Mallanna Sagar, claiming that it was a violation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) stay.

The outstess, led by Congress party in-charge Ch Srinivas Reddy of Dubbaka constituency, tried to enter the Mallana Sagar reservoir premises when the police tried to stop them. Srinivas Reddy, who was leading the agitation, along with ten others were arrested and shifted to Begumpet police station in Gajwel constituency and about 50 others were also detained along with them and were shifted to Daultabad police station. Several women were injured in the scuffle during the police arrest and one woman also fainted. Later, the women of the submerged villages protested against the attitude of the police towards them and complained that women were dragged and pushed into a DCM van.

They criticised the government for being inhumane by not taking care of the displaced villagers. CH Srinivas Reddy said that officials were acting without taking the Centre and NGT’s stay into account. He demanded that the government immediately consider Thoguta village as a submerging village and implement an Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

‘Provide an R&R package to villagers’

Congress party in-charge CH Srinivas Reddy of Dubbaka constituency demanded that the government immediately consider Thoguta village as a submerging village and provide an R&R package

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp