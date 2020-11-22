Cop earns praise for helping elderly woman

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A police constable from Mahabubnagar Two Town police station earned praise from Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy after coming to the rescue of a destitute woman. The constable was seen handing over Rs 200 to an elderly woman from Tankara village who had requested him for help, stating she had no possessions apart from the clothes on her back. Showering praises on constable Ramesh, the DGP termed it as a priceless act. “Start caring for your fellow beings, acts might seems simple, but the kindness driven it goes rippled & will come back to us with much more than, ‘what we have given’... Just practice it, you will not be disappointed (sic),” he tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of the woman thanking Ramesh.