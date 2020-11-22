STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid patients can vote at polling booths

However, TSEC directed the GHMC that all required Covid guidelines and precautions should be taken, including wearing of mask, face shield and hand gloves by the Covid-positive voter. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has decided to allow Covid-19 positive voters to cast their vote at polling stations. The TSEC has informed that active Covid-19 positive voters who have not used the postal ballot option would be allowed to cast their vote at polling stations. The time allotted for them will be the last hour of polling — from 5 pm to 6 pm — on December 1. However, TSEC directed the GHMC that all required Covid guidelines and precautions should be taken, including wearing of mask, face shield and hand gloves by the Covid-positive voter. 

TSEC secretary M Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to the GHMC to provide basic minimum facilities (BMF) to voters like persons with disabilities, senior citizens, mothers with carrying children, at the polling stations. 

These voters can use any one of the facilities. They can either vote at polling stations or cast their vote using postal ballot. For those who intend to cast their votes in polling stations physically, facilities such as ramps,  wheelchairs should be provided. Volunteers will also be present at the stations to help out. 

Swamy Goud likely to join saffron party
Former Telangana Legislative Council chairman Swamy Goud is likely to join the lotus fold before the GHMC elections. On Saturday, MoS G Kishan Reddy, BJP president Bandi Sanjay and OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman met Swamy Goud. Sources said the meeting was to get Goud into BJP. Speaking to the media later, Goud said: “It was a friendly meeting and there was no proposal from them to join BJP.” On Friday, BJP leaders had succeeded in persuading senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana to join the party

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSEC Covid-19 polling booths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp