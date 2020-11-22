Electric fences, meant to keep boars out, turn deathtraps for ryots

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Man-animal conflict, this time with wild boar, is claiming lives in erstwhile Adilabad district, literally! Farmers in villages, located near forests, have been complaining about the animals destroying their crops. Desperate to save their produce, many have installed electric fences, which are now turning into death traps for the farmers.

Just this month, two farmers got electrocuted when they accidentally came in contact with these fences. The incident took place on November 18 when G Chandu and A Ganapathi were passing through the fields in Dadoojipet village to reach their farms at Allampelli village in Kaddam mandal of Nirmal district. They came in contact with an electric fence set up in one of the fields and died.

Last month, a father and son, K Ramullu and Murali, got electrocuted by the electric fence that they had installed in their farm at Bhosi village in Thanoor mandal of Nirmal district. In another heart-wrenching incident, a woman farmer, R Laxmi, killed herself recently at Repalliwada village in Thandu mandal of Mancherial district as wild boar destroyed her cotton crop.

In erstwhile Adilabad district, farmers are going to great lengths to protect their crops from wild boar, deer and monkeys. They are making fires and tying bright-coloured sarees around their fields. “The government should control the wild boar population which has drastically increased. There have been incidents of the animals attacking farmers. I have sowed Bengal gram and have to go to the field every night to check on the crops,” R Rajesh, a farmer from Nirmal, said.