Gaali Rangu author Devi Priya dies at 71

Noted Telugu poet, writer and journalist Devi Priya (Sheik Khaja Hussain) died here at NIMS Hospital after a brief illness here on Saturday.

Published: 22nd November 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted Telugu poet, writer and journalist Devi Priya (Sheik Khaja Hussain) died here at NIMS Hospital after a brief illness here on Saturday. He was 71. He is survived by his son and daughter. He was known for his political satirical cartoons and poetry. Devi Priya bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu. His Running Commentary column on contemporary politics in Udayam Telugu daily was popular and thought provoking. Later, he continued Running Commentary for a couple of vernacular news channels.

Poet, writer, journalist Devi Priya

The programme became a trendsetter for Telugu news channels. He also penned several lyrics for Telugu movies. His song Jam Jambhal Bhari Bhai penned for Rangula Kala was a super hit. He also worked for Maa Bhoomi movie. Devi Priya authored several books including Gareebi Geetaalu, Amma Chettu, Neeti Putta, Samajananda Swamy, Chepa Chiluka and others. During his journalism stint, Devi Priya was instrumental in getting noted Telugu poet Sri Sri to write his autobiography. Devi Priya was born in Tadikonda in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Once, noted writer Patanjali observed that Devi Priya was the only poet who was as versatile as Sri Sri in Telugu literature. Devi Priya’s last rites were conducted on Saturday at Trimulgherry burial ground.

