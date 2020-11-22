Harish urges party cadre to work at the grassroots level to ensure TRS victory

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Saturday, advised the party booth committee members to stop revolving around the senior leaders and spend more time in allocated colonies to ensure that the party candidate gets more votes in the ensuing GHMC elections. On Saturday, the Minister chaired a meeting of booth committee members of Division-112, at a private function hall in Ramachandrapuram.

While addressing the gathering, Harish said that every minute and every voter is important in the GHMC elections. Taking cognisance of this, the booth committee members must work hard at the grassroots level to ensure the victory of the party candidates with a good majority.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised party local leaders and workers to give wide publicity to the welfare and developmental works that were carried out by the TRS government and at the same time educate the voters on false propaganda being spread by the BJP and Congress parties.

He also urged the party cadre to spread awareness among the voters on why the government was forced to stop the distribution of flood relief in Hyderabad. He also advised the booth committee members to spread awareness on false promises made by the Central government. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was also present.