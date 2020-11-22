Karimnagar steps up Covid-fighting strategy

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the district administration and Health Department held an emergency meeting on Saturday. District Collector K Shashanka directed officials to administer Covid tests to all patients with fever at Primary Health Centres. He also told officials to put special focus on Malaria and Dengue cases. The Collector requested the people to understand the severity of the situation, take adequate precautionary measures and wear masks regularly to avoid contracting the virus. District Medical and Health Officer Dr G Sujatha was also present on the occasion.