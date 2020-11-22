KT Rama Rao tears into BJP, says Hyderabad is not Ahmedabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Hyderabad is not Ahmedabad,” said TRS working president KT Rama Rao while tearing into the BJP during his GHMC election campaign on Saturday. Alleging that the BJP was trying to disturb the communal fabric of Hyderabad for the sake of votes, Rama Rao said that Hyderabad was not Ahmedabad where BJP could use for its communal politics. “The people of Hyderabad are not innocent. Hyderabadis are hushaaree (intelligent and smart) people. Your (BJP) tricks will work in Ahmedabad, not in Hyderabad,” he said.

Rama Rao conducted six roadshows in Kukatpally and Quthubullapur Assembly segments on the first day of his campaign. He focused mainly on developmental works taken up in the last six years apart from lambasting the BJP.

“Some people are trying to make Andari Hyderabad (city for all) to Kondari Hyderabad (city for some alone). They are trying to divide the people on lines of caste and religion,” Rama Rao alleged. This was why BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had staged a dharna near Bhagyalakshmi temple.

He termed BJP leaders as “kottha bicchagallu” (new beggars), who were making false promises like payment of police challans for traffic violators. “Will BJP president Bandi Sanjay take the responsibility if any triple rider dies in a road accident,” Rama Rao asked.

Flood relief to many

Rubbishing the BJP’s allegation on flood aid, the Minister said the Rs 10,000 relief had been distributed to 6.5 lakh households, amounting to Rs 650 crore. He alleged that when the State government was distributing Rs 10,000 to flood victims, the BJP had stopped it and assured Rs 20,000 instead. “Do you believe that those who are responsible for halting theRs 10,000 aid will give you Rs 20,000,” Rama Rao asked.

Rama Rao also blasted the Central government for not supporting flood-hit Hyderabad. “Is Hyderabad not in India? Why is Centre not helping flood victims,” Rama Rao asked. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was talking about ‘local for vocal’. TRS is a local party and involved in flood relief works. BJP is a Delhi party and never comes to the rescue of flood victims. Do you want local TRS or Delhi BJP,” Rama Rao asked the people.

There was a good response to the Minister’s road shows. A large number of people, especially youth, attended the meetings. Encouraged by the same, Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would hit a century in the GHMC polls this time. In the last GHMC polls, the TRS won 99 divisions and it lost in one division with just five votes.